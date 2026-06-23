Did Trisha Unfollow Vijay On Instagram? Fans Wonder After Actor Skips His Birthday Post

A birthday wish from Trisha Krishnan for Vijay has become something fans have come to expect every year. From unseen photographs to sweet captions, the actor has consistently marked the occasion on social media.

This year, however, her silence on Vijay's 52nd birthday has left fans surprised and sparked speculation online.

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, but unlike in previous years, Trisha did not share a birthday post for her longtime co-star.

In 2025, Trisha shared a candid photograph of Vijay with a pet dog and wrote, "Happy Birthday bestest".

A year earlier, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor and captioned it, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead".

In 2023, she kept things simple by sharing a photograph of the two against a snowy backdrop and writing, "HBD".

The speculation intensified further after several social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While some fans believe the actor recently removed Vijay from her following list, others have pointed out that she may never have followed him in the first place.

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.