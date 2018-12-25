'Did Not Not Write A Story For Anil Kapoor But He Was The Perfect Choice,' Says Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

As a successful filmmaker-actor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anil Kapoor together delivered cult films such as 1942: A Love Story and Parinda. Coming back with the film Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Vidhu Vinod Chopra says he does not write a script keeping actors in mind, but cast them based on the requirement of a story.

"I did not write a story for Anil Kapoor, but he was a perfect choice. When I wrote 1942: A Love Story or Parinda, I wrote the story first and then cast Anil because he was the right choice for the character that he played," he said.

"My intention was not to write a story that revolves around the star Anil Kapoor. So, all the so-called stars must realize that the script comes first, the star later," said the National Award-winning filmmaker during an interaction with the media on Monday.

"Today, I am confident because we have worked on the story and then cast a fine actor like Anil who, with his acting skill, took the story to the next level," he said.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Asked if he agrees that a good script overpowers the star-power, the producer said, "There is no fight between the script and the star. The fact is, it works when it is a perfect marriage of the two. It is never, one or the other. It is the togetherness of a story and a star."

The film will release on February 1.