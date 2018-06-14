Did Katrina Kaif Really Beat A Hasty Retreat To Avoid Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu?

So, what happens when Katrina Kaif bumps into ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor? We wouldn't know because apparently the 34-year-old actress dodged a chance encounter with Neetu recently. According to a report in SpotBoye, Katrina and Neetu happened to be at the same building in Juhu at the same time on Tuesday, when the Tiger Zinda Hai actress spotted Neetu exiting the elevator and returned inside the sports bar she was rehearsing at. "Katrina Kaif saw Neetu Kapoor coming out of the lift and she just rushed back inside the sports bar, where she was rehearsing. It was pretty clear that she wanted to avoid a face off," SpotBoye quoted a source as saying.
The source added that it's not sure if Neetu spotted Katrina, who was already on her way back. "Not very sure if Neetu noticed Ranbir's ex-flame but Katrina did see Neetu walking her way, and she quickly changed tracks, to avoid bumping into her," SpotBoye quoted the source as adding. According to the report, Katrina waited for Neetu to pass and then quickly left the building. On her way out, she even requested the paparazzi to not photograph her, added the report.
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor first co-starred in 2009's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, during the shooting of which, they reportedly fell in love. Ranbir then dated Katrina for six years and broke up till sometime between 2015 and 2016. Before that, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir dated for years and broke-up in 2007 and gossip quarters often report Katrina as the reason for Ranbir's break-up with his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star. Ranbir is currently reported to be dating Alia Bhatt, with whom he co-stars in Brahmastra.
Neetu Kapoor's relationship with Ranbir's previous girlfriends - Deepika and Katrina - was reported to have been not as cordial as it appears with Alia. In 2014, Neetu was said to have cropped out Katrina from a family photo, which a section of the Internet debates over saying that the one claimed as original is actually photoshopped.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is often spotted hanging out with the Kapoors, Neetu Kapoor in particular. She was recently photographed dining with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and exiting the eatery hand-in-hand with Ranbir's niece Samara. Ranbir and Alia had also made a couple entry to Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in May.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has films like Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in the pipeline. Katrina Kaif will also be part of the upcoming Dabangg Reloaded tour.