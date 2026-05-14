Diana Jenkins Rubbishes Claims That She Pushed Hayden Panettiere Into Bed With “Undressed Man”

Days after Hayden Panettiere recalled being put in bed with a well-known man by someone she trusted, social media sleuths zeroed in on one name Diana Jerkins.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, though, denied having any connection to the incident. Through a representative, she called the claims false and warned that legal action will be taken against people spreading false accusations.

Her team also stated that she has dealt with damaging internet rumours in the past and believes this is another example of misinformation spreading rapidly on social media.

Diana Jenkins' team told TMZ, “Diana has had to deal with false online rumours before and sadly this is just another example of that. So let me be 100% clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana, and anyone who claims it is her will be sued."

Her representatives also said that Jenkins has taken legal action in the past against people who made similar false claims about her online and those cases reportedly ended with settlements in her favour.

Apart from her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hayden Panettiere also spoke about the time she was 18 and forced into a bed at a party on Jay Shetty Podcast. She didn't name anyone.

Hayden Panettiere said, “I found myself in predicaments that I realised, like it my perspective completely shifted and I realised that I was in danger. By the time I'd realised I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea. It was that moment that shook me. I was quite literally put walked down and I had been having a great time.”

“There was no hints of anything like that happening. It took me by surprise. It was somebody led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back and to be walked down the stairs. And it was it was as like a surprise presented as as though it was like a surprise and it was this very small room.”

“She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous and had his hands like this was just an average day for him and this is something that happens all the time. I waited for her to leave and that lion in me, that fire in me, my hair stood on and I became ferocious. I was like, ‘This is not happening.' But I had nowhere to hide,” Hayden Panettiere recalled.

Hayden Panettiere explained that she was frightened and quickly ran away to hide somewhere on a boat after the situation happened. She felt trapped because escaping was not possible and she realised that the people around her weren't surprised or concerned by what was happening.