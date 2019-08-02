Dia Mirza Slams Reports Blaming Separation From Sahil Sangha On 'Third Person'

"This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil," wrote Dia Mirza

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 02, 2019 15:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dia Mirza Slams Reports Blaming Separation From Sahil Sangha On 'Third Person'

Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced separation on Thursday
  2. The couple got married in 2014
  3. "I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful," Dia tweeted

A day after announcing she and husband Sahil Sangha were separating and would not comment further, Dia Mirza has been forced to do exactly that after tabloid reports suggesting the couple had split because of an alleged affair. In a series of tweets, 37-year-old Dia dismissed speculative reports blaming the separation on a 'third person' and said she would not 'stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie.' Yesterday, Dia Mirza posted a joint statement on her social media announcing that she and Sahil Sangha were calling time after 11 years together. Soon after, a tabloid report named Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon as the alleged cause.

Read Dia Mirza's tweets here:

Kanika Dhillon told news agency IANS that she had never met either Dia Mirza or Sahil Sangha. "It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," she said. Kanika repeated this in a tweet, to which Dia responded: "I am so sorry, Kanika, that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you."

Yesterday, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, who married in 2014, revealed they were separating but would remain friends: "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

Read the statement:

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha had an intimate wedding in Delhi in in October 2014, after dating for several years.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza featured in the web-series Kaafirand backed the web-series Mind The Malhotras. Her last Bollywood release was the 2018 film Sanju, in which she played the role of Maanayata Dutt.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dia mirza and sahil sangha sepratedia mirza and sahil sanghaKanika Dhillon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Magsaysay AwardUnnaoDonald TrumpArvind KejriwalUAPALPGRanveer SinghFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProRealme XHobbs and Shaw Review

................................ Advertisement ................................