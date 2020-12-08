Dhvani Bhanushali's Nayan Will Make You Reminisce About Your College Days

Dhvani Bhanushali in Nayan.

Highlights 'Nayan' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel

Dhvani and Jubin Nautiyal have sing the track

Nayan has been written by Manoj Muntashir

Bhushan Kumar brings back the team of Vaaste, Dhvani Bhanushali, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, for a new heartwarming love song - Nayan. Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has climbed up music charts in no time after delivering back to back chartbusters and now is ready to release her new track that will melt your hearts. While Dhvani is still receiving love for her previous singles Leja Re, Vaaste and recent hit Baby Girl, the young singer will give us this year's cutest college love story with her next music video.

Starkly different from her upbeat Baby Girl, Nayan is a soulful rendition built around the popular Gujarati number Nayan Ne Band Rakhi. The romantic ballad has the one billion wonder Dhvani acing the vocals along with Jubin Nautiyal and is written by Manoj Muntashir. DJ Chetas and Lijo George's music adds a lot of freshness to the melodious track that was recently shot in Mumbai by director duo - Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and it is all set to make you reminisce about your college days.

Nayan is a heartwarming ode to old school romance and brings Dhvani's versatility as an artist to the fore. Whether it's a dance track or a slow melody, her voice adds gravitas to any song. The pop sensation looks very chic in the track that has a neon-party theme to it.

Nayan is a very special song for me. The idea started from this popular song in my mother tongue and what is created by Chetas and Lijo with Manoj Sir is extraordinary. It is a song in believing in love and not to lose faith in romance. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone in various ways, it is my way to say good bye and spread some love. I am thankful to Jubin who has joined me in this song and Bhushanji for his constant faith and support. Special thank you to Radhika Ma'am, Vinay Sir for giving me these beautiful videos right from Leja Re, Vaaste and now Nayan." Bhushan Kumar, says, "We are trying to create music that caters to audiences across different ages, Dhvani is a singer who is talented and adored by several youngsters. We have seen her growing tremendously with her craft over the years and Nayan will be a treat for all music lovers in her and Jubin's voice." Radhika-Vinay tell us, "When we heard Nayan, it gave us visuals of college romance that we felt was a voice for every girl/boy story today. The video will make you believe in love. Dhvani is grown to be confident infront of the camera and audiences love to see her on-screen. Nayan is a soulful track that will tug at your heartstrings and it has Dhvani and Jubin rendering it to perfection." Nayan is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

