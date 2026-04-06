<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actress Sara Arjun Writes Emotional Note For "Unsung Heroes" Of Aditya Dhar Film

Actor Sara Arjun, who features in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, took to social media to share a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the cast and crew members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes on both the films.

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Showering praise on director Aditya Dhar, Sara began by shedding light on her very first meeting with him and the impression he left on her.

"The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself," she wrote.

She went on to speak about how, in hindsight, she became more aware of the immense collective effort that went into making the films. "But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame."

Dedicating the post to Aditya Dhar, the film's production houses and the entire crew of both installments, Sara added, "This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Dhurandhar 1 & 2."

She then acknowledged several departments individually, beginning with the director and his team.

"To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh, Jyoti ma'am, @officialjiostudios and @b62studios, weathering the storms so we could stand in the light."

Praising the technical teams, Sara highlighted the contribution of the cinematography and casting departments. "To our DOP, @vik_now, and the camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame. To our casting director, @castingchhabra and his team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat."

She also lauded the efforts of the costume and make-up teams, crediting them for helping actors slip seamlessly into their characters. "To the costume designer, @smriti.schauhan, and make-up designers @preetisheel and their teams, who wove history into fabric and painted stories onto our skin, giving us identities that we immersed ourselves in."

Turning her attention to the music, editing and VFX teams, Sara wrote, "To @shashwatology, the singers, lyricists and background score, who created the pulse of this film. To the editor, @shivkumarpanicker, the VFX team and @ojas_gautam, who sculpted time and defied nature, taking our performances to the limits of reality."

She concluded by acknowledging the often-overlooked departments that work tirelessly behind the scenes. "To the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn't watching. To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen. To the lighting, sound and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave - the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets."

Wrapping up the post, Sara emphasised the importance of recognising the people who make cinema possible away from the spotlight. "To the countless others, your names may not be listed, but your contribution is impossible to overlook. Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let's all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Dhurandhar."

She ended her note on a triumphant note, writing, "History has been made."

Dhurandhar 2's stellar box office run

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the coveted Rs 1,000 crore (net) club at the domestic box office on its 18th day. On its third Sunday, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore, taking its India net collections to Rs 1,013.77 crore, while the gross collections now stand at Rs 1,213.74 crore.

With this performance, the film has scripted history as the fastest Rs 1,000 crore (net) earner, second only to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024), according to Sacnilk. The film has also surpassed the record held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had collected Rs 1,030.40 crore (net) over the course of a month.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Total Collection Till April 5: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh's Film - Rs 1600 Crore (Worldwide)