Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kangana Ranaut And Others Pay Homage To The 'He-Man' Of Bollywood

Several political figures gathered in Delhi on Thursday evening to pay their respects to legendary actor Dharmendra at a prayer meeting organised by his wife, BJP MP Hema Malini. The solemn event took place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the earliest attendees. They were joined by several senior leaders, including Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, and a number of other cabinet ministers and parliamentarians who made time in their schedules to offer their condolences.

Actors-turned-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut also attended the prayer meet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj were also among those who came to pay tribute.

The prayer meet came shortly after what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 8. It marked the second memorial service for the veteran actor following an earlier prayer meet held in Mumbai on November 27.

That gathering, hosted by the Deols, was attended largely by members of the film industry, including top stars such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan.

Dharmendra, who died on November 24, leaves behind a towering legacy. With a career spanning decades, he became one of Hindi cinema's most beloved figures, known for his unforgettable roles in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke.

His last film will be Ikkis, releasing on December 25, 2025.

