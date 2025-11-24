Dharmendra Dies At 89: "End Of An Era," Say PM Modi And President Murmu

PM Narendra Modi remembered film icon Dharmendra on Twitter, calling his death the "end of an era". The veteran actor died at the age of 89 in Mumbai earlier today.

"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," wrote PM Modi on X.

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

President of India Droupadi Murmu also offered her condolences and wrote on X, "The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire younger generations of artistes. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah mourned Dharmendra's death and wrote on X, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry."

He further added, "Dharmendra Ji was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will forever remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Veteran actor Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai this afternoon amid heavy security. Several Bollywood actors and his family members were at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old on December 8 this year.