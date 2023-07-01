First Look: Presenting Dhanush In Captain Miller

Dhanush shared this poster. (courtesy: dhanushkraja)

Dhanush fans, rejoice! The first-look poster of Captain Miller has been shared on social media by the actor himself. In the poster – which hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop – the actor is seen standing amid what appears to be a war zone. Dhanush – who is sporting a rugged bear and a man bun – is holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. The film has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, and the music has been GV Prakash Kumar. While Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer, Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor. The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles.

“Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom,” Dhanush wrote in the caption. Actor Prasanna replied to the post with fire emojis. Raashii Khanna dropped clap emojis. Nivedhithaa Sathish said, “Killer, killer, Captain Miller.” The poster also says, “In theatres 2023.”

Speaking about the first-look poster of the film, director Arun Matheswaran told The Times Of India, "The gun which Dhanush holds in his hand in the poster is called a Lewis gun (a First World War-era light machine gun). We bought this type of gun and have modified it in a very interesting way for the purpose of the film. We were particular about creating the first-look poster in international standards, as it's one of the biggest films in Dhanush's career. Even in terms of budget, it's one of the biggest in Tamil cinema. The designs have been done by Tuney John, who has created some notable work for films like Pushpa, Maanaadu, and more."

Revealing that the actor will be sporting three looks in the film, Arun added, “Dhanush will have three getups in the film, and the first-look poster carries one of these looks. The others will be released subsequently during further promotions. Over 85 per cent of the film has been shot, and we have even completed portions of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1930s, in the pre-independence era."

Meanwhile, several months ago, Dhanush had posted an image of himself flaunting his long beard and unkempt hair. In the caption, he said, “Captain Miller.” In response, GV Prakash said, “Miller [fire emojis].”

Dhanush was last seen in the film Vaathi alongside Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, P. Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani.