Dhanashree Verma Cautions Fans About Imposter Contacting Her Friends And Family: "I'm Not Sure What Their Intentions Are"

Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma has alerted her followers after discovering that someone is impersonating her online. This comes as she continues to speak openly about dealing with public attention, especially after her high-profile divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

What's Happening

In a series of Instagram stories, Dhanashree explained that an impersonator has been contacting her friends, family, and colleagues through calls, emails, and messages.

"Important Alert. Someone is impersonating me and trying to contact my friends, family, and colleagues. Please do not engage with any suspicious messages, emails, or calls claiming to be from me. I'm not sure what their intentions are, but I want to keep everyone safe and informed," she cautioned.

She also promised to share the phone number used by the impersonator in her next story to assist in reporting the scam. "Please stay cautious and report if contacted. Thank you!" she added, urging everyone to be alert and careful.

Background

Dhanashree recently appeared on The Humans of Bombay podcast and spoke openly about the emotional challenges she faced during her divorce and the backlash she endured online. Although she could dismiss some negativity, she shared that it had a strong impact on her parents.

"There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad, and there were times when my parents kept their phones away. It was so overwhelming and not required because already parents feel so much pressure from society," she revealed.

Despite these difficulties, Dhanashree shared that her parents were her greatest support. She also highlighted the need for privacy when dealing with personal matters in the public sphere. "There's a reason why we say 'personal life'. It has to be private. Just because I'm not speaking does not give anybody the power to take advantage of that. Read ahead, turn your pages. Don't go back again and again," she said.

While she acknowledged that she has her side of the story, Dhanashree stressed that she is choosing to maintain her privacy for now.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Trolls Calling Her Gold-Digger For Being Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex: "You Can't Always Label The Woman"