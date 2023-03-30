Designer Duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla On Dressing Uorfi Javed: 'There Is A Lot More To Her Than...'

A still from the video. (courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Uorfi Javed is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet, and for all the right reasons. The actress made a lot of noise when she appeared in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creations. Now, the designer duo in their recent Instagram post, revealed why they collaborated with Uorfi. "We dressed Uorfi Javed to show that there is a lot more to her than what meets the eye. For us, collaborating with Uorfi means acknowledging her courage." - Abu Sandeep," read the caption.

In the video, Uorfi Javed opened up on working with the ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She said, "I was always a big fan so when they asked me for this I was so excited. It's inclusive... like when I went on the set I just didn't see tall and slim models... there was everyone. It was so inclusive... you know that's what I actually stand for. So the lehenga, the detailing, embroidery and the material is so rich it is so pretty. Every detailing... not even a single bead is like here and there. Perfect, perfect, prefect."

Take a look below:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor, in her interview with Zoom, gave a shout-out to Uorfi Javed for carrying herself with so much confidence. She said, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi Javed but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Well, Uorfi Javed didn't miss this amazing moment. Quote-tweeting a post, Uorfi wrote, "Whatttttttt, Kareena (Kapoor) just said she likes me??? I'm ded! Bye. I can't, Wow, is this seriously happening?"

Uorfi Javed was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in MTVSplitsvillaX4.