Designer Decodes Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Engagement Decor. Bonus - New Pics

Inside pictures from the engagement.(courtesy: theweddingdesigncompany)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement decor was curated by The Wedding Design Company. The ceremony took place in Delhi's Kapurthala House earlier this month. On the official Instagram handle of the company, stunning pictures of the decor were shared. The caption on the post read, "It had to be easy, yet curated, with a thought behind it. Not just some things put together (sometimes we do that to make a pretty picture). This was their brief. For this, we as a team, chose our elements very carefully. The vases, the potted plants, the small details, the books, the styling of the creepers on the old columns, a low seating so friends and family could lounge and be comfortable; and a whole lot of plants adding their usual character."

An excerpt from the post read, "The frames usually have personal pictures, but they did not want it about them, so we chose images of places close to their heart. London where they met, and Punjab that truly has their heart. Flowers added that needed touch of romance, without over-powering. The fountain was a lovely centre-point (Thank god it was a working fountain) The sound of water added to the calm and serenity we wanted to create."

See the pictures here:

The couple made it Instagram official with this post. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes," Parineeti Chopra captioned it.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends earlier this month in Delhi. Parineeti's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra also flew from Los Angeles to attend the festivities.