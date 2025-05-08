<i>Dept. Q</i> Trailer: <i>The Queen's Gambit</i> Creator Scott Frank Is Back With A Gritty Investigative Thriller

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. "Dept. Q" is an investigative thriller set in Edinburgh, Scotland. Matthew Goode stars as detective Carl Morck, based on Adler-Olsen's novels. The plot explores Morck's trauma from a tragic incident affecting his career.

Set against the backdrop of Edinburgh, Scotland, creator Scott Frank's next is an edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller titled Dept. Q. The series has Matthew Goode in the lead and is based on the books by Danish novelist Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The Queen's Gambit, a limited series, gained immense popularity back in 2020. The Netflix show is also based on the same-titled 1980 novel by Walter Tevis. It was led by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Coming back to Dept. Q, the plot of the series revolves around a detective named Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), who is combating the outcome of a tragic incident.

The trailer opens with Carl talking to his therapist, who asks him, "How about your best friend who was shot in front of you? Do you think it's your fault?"

The ominous remark sets the tone of the show which shall be a mix of past tragedies impacting present circumstances.

Carl was once a much-revered detective, who seems to have lost his touch as he grapples with the trauma faced. Amidst this, he is asked to return to run a department that focuses on solving cold cases.

As the trailer proceeds, the intention behind this announcement is revealed to be a strategically planned PR move to improve a rather tarnished image of the Scottish police force. Before Carle knows it, he plunges into unforeseen circumstances, courtesy of his new role.

The description beneath the trailer read, "A brash but brilliant cop becomes head of a new police department, where he leads an unlikely team of misfits in solving Edinburgh's cold cases."

The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Kate Dickie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, and Leah Byrne in key roles. Dept. Q will premiere globally on Netflix on May 29, 2025.