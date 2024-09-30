New Mom Deepika Padukone Shares LOL Reel On "Waiting ForRanveer"

Looks like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is truly enjoying every moment of motherhood. She recently shared a playful reel on her Instagram stories dedicated to her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The clip shows her waiting for him at home, beautifully highlighting the warmth and joy of their loving relationship. In the playful video,a little baby runs towards the door and peers out the window with binoculars, perfectly capturing the anticipation of waiting for a loved one. Deepika tagged Ranveer Singh in the post and added a big smiley sticker. The reel was captioned, "Me when my husband tells me he will be home at 5:00 and it's now 5:01."

Deepika and Ranveer officially announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 8. They got married in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she has been a part of blockbusters like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and more.

On the work front, she was last seen in Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD this year. She will be next seen along with Ranveer in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again, which will also feature Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. It will be the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's untitled action thriller, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.