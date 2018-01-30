Deepika Padukone Wasn't Asked To Casting: Majid Majidi On Last Year's Viral Pic A picture of Deepika Padukone's on the sets of Majid Majidi's then work-in-progress Beyond The Clouds went crazy viral in 2016

Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Majid Majidi hopes to make a film with Deepika Padukone in future Majid Majidi reportedly handpicked Ishaan and Malavika for the film Beyond The Clouds is Ishaan Khatter's first film Beyond The Clouds, which went viral in November 2016? It was reported that Deepika was there to give a look test for Mr Majidi's then work-in-progress film but on Monday, the Beyond The Clouds director told news agency PTI that the "Padmaavat" actress was not invited for casting. At an event to launch the film's trailer in Mumbai, Majid Majidi told PTI: "I must also mention a special thanks to Deepika for being extremely humble. We actually didn't invite her for casting; we just wanted to put her in the situation to get a feeling of the film. And she was quite humble." Beyond The Clouds is Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter's first film for which

Deepika Padukone with director Majid Majidi



The Iranian filmmaker hopes to work with the Padmaavat actress in future, "For different reasons, the collaboration couldn't happen. But in future, I hope there is an opportunity where we can work together," he said.



Majid Majidi is known for films such as Children of Heaven and The Song of Sparrows. It has been reported that the lead cast of Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, were handpicked by Mr Majidi. The film is scheduled to release on March 23.



Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor released on January 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed



Ishaan Khatter is currently filming Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, will hit the screens on July 20.



(With inputs from PTI)



