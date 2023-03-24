Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji And Other Celebs At Pradeep Sarkar's Funeral

Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at the funeral.

Members of the Hindi film fraternity paid their last respects to filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar on Friday evening. The filmmaker died at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Friday, his wife Panchali told news agency PTI. He was 67. Vidya Balan, who made her film debut with Pradeep Sarkar's critically acclaimed film Parineeta, was pictured at the director's funeral along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Deepika Padukone, who worked with the late filmmaker in Lafangey Parindey was also pictured at the funeral. Rani Mukerji, who collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar on films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani, was also pictured at the funeral. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with the late filmmaker in the 2010 film Lafangey Parindey, also paid his final respects to the filmmaker.

Actors Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty also paid their respects to Pradeep Sarkar.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who worked with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar in Parineeta, also attended the funeral with wife Anupama Chopra.

In a career spanning decades, Pradeep Sarkar directed several popular music videos and commercials. He made his directorial debut with Parineeta in 2005. The film featured Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Over the years, Pradeep Sarkar helmed films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani to name a few. His last project as a director was the 2018 film Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol in the lead role.

Pradeep Sarkar also directed web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Forbidden Love and Arranged Marriage, among others.