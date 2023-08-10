Deepika Padukone To Play Ajay Devgn's Sister In Singham Again: Reports

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Weeks after the official team of Rohit Shetty Picturez put out a statement saying that they would announce the names of the star cast of Singham Again soon, a report by Bollywood Hungama has claimed that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in the film. According to a highly placed source, "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film."

Delving deeper into the role of Deepika Padukone in the police drama series, the source told Bollywood Hungama that Deepika's is an extended role which will require her to shoot for 35-40 days. "It's a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It's more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days," the source noted.

Last month, film critic Taran Adarsh treated his social media fans to an update regarding director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, the third instalment of his police drama namely Singham Again. He released the official statement made by Rohit Shetty Picturez which clarified that the film is still in the pre-production stage and refrained the media from making any premature star cast announcement.

The statement read, "There have many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again. The film is currently in pre-production. We kindly request the media to refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will be making an official star cast announcement soon."

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, last year director Rohit Shetty had confirmed while talking to PTI that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be boarding Rohit Shetty's cop universe with his upcoming directorial Singham Again.

"Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year," the filmmaker told reporters in Mumbai.

The actor-director duo has previously worked on 2019's action-comedy Chennai Express and recently collaborated for the song Current Laga from Shetty's upcoming venture Cirkus.