Deepika Padukone Posts Pics Of 'Magical' Day 1 Of 2024. 'Hi Bestie,' Writes Husband Ranveer Singh

Sunsets, sailing and the sea summed up Deepika Padukone's "magical" day one of the new year. On Monday, the actress, who is awaiting the release of Fighter, her first film of 2024, treated her Instafam to a happy selfie along with some short clips of how she spent the first day of 2024 surrounded by nature. Her post comprised pictures of a beautiful sunset, the sea, and ships among many other things. She also posted a selfie of herself in a white shirt. The actress kept the caption simple and sweet. She wrote, "A magical 1 of 366…yup, it's a leap year." Undoubtedly, it prompted a comment from her husband Ranveer Singh, who wrote, "Hi bestie."

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was pictured on the red carpet of the annual Umang event held in Mumbai last month. For the big night, the actress went full desi in a blue saree. Besides her, her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others from the Bollywood fraternity also attended the event.

Here are some pictures of the stars from the night:

Last month, the makers of Fighter dropped the film's love anthem Ishq Jaisa Kuch. The track featuring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan romancing by the beach is a sheer delight. Sharing the teaser of the song, the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh... #IshqJaisaKuch. Song out now. Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen."

Check out the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch here:

The teaser of Fighter was released last month as well and it showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country.

Watch the teaser below:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration.