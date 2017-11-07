Deepika Padukone On The 'Really Difficult' Part Of Padmavati's Ghoomar Deepika reportedly performed 66 twirls while shooting Ghoomar for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to pick out the best few

Deepika Padukone's first day onsets were to shoot the Ghoomar song , which is the first from the movie to be released. Ahead of making her debut on the film's set, she trained with(a Rajasthani folk dance form) Jyoti D Tommaar for weeks, rehearsed for 12 days and finally, shot the song for over four days. But training wasn't really the most challenging bit - it was coming to terms with her new onscreen character - Rani Padmini of Chittor. "I was straight away thrown into this song, so it was very challenging for me," Deepika said in an interview, reported news agency IANS.Deepika reportedly performed 66 twirls while shooting Ghoomar for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to pick out the best few. "I think the toughest part of this song is the fact... As you all have seen the song, we did the steps keeping in mind the minute details - the hip movement and the hand movement. They are not traditionally seen. They are not big, loud steps... It is very fragile and delicate, but at the same time emoting or connecting with the audience... That was really difficult experience for me," she said.has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, who also worked onfrom Talking about her ice-breaking with her character , this is what Deepika said: "This folk dance was actually the first time I went to sets as Padmavati, and this is the very first thing we shot. It was really difficult for me because I was just getting to understand the character which I am playing - what is the character, who is she, how she dances and looks, what would be her body language and mannerisms."Shahid Kapoor also features in the Rawal Ratan Singh, who Rani Padmini was married to, in thesong. Ranveer Singh joins Deepika and Shahid on thecast as Alauddin Khilji.Meet Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini in theatres on December 1.