Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif And Sophie Choudry In A Rare Pic From Modelling Days. Can You Spot Them?

It is not everyday that we get to see superstars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the same frame. So when we did, we knew this is a rare picture. We are talking about a perfect throwback from a Tommy Hilfiger show that was shared by fashion choreographer and supermodel Marc Robinson. The picture features Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry and it happens to be from their modelling days. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Marc Robinson wrote in his caption: "Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with the stunning and fabulous Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, Katrina Kaif."

An excited Sophie Choudry, who features in the throwback photo, commented on the post:"Omggggg talk about throwback."

Take a look at the throwback photo here:

Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif started their careers as models and they went on to become Bollywood superstars. Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule with films like Fighter, The Intern, Pathan in the line-up. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's '83.

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey. Her upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi.

Sophie Choudry hosted MTV Loveline. She later featured in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Aa Dekhen Zara and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara among others. She also participated in reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.