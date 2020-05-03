Deepika Padukone Is A Fan Of Raw Mango. Here's Proof

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

After Kareena Kapoor, it's Deepika Padukone's turn to express her love for kacchi kairis. The reason we are saying this is because, on Sunday, the Piku actress shared a picture of a plate full of raw mango slices with red chili powder sprinkled on it and gave her fans serious kairi cravings. The summer season is here and like all other celebrities, Deepika has also started relishing some raw mangoes. Sharing a page from her weekend diaries, Deepika posted the photo of raw mango slices and wrote: "You're simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met."

Last month, Kareena Kapoor posted a similar picture of kairis on her Instagram story and revealed her plan to "lick the entire plate clean." Here's how she captioned her post: "Will be licking that entire plate clean."

On the work front, Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. Her second film was Bachna Ae Haseeno, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor. She went on to feature in several hits such as Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage marked Deepika Padukone's first project in Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone has Kabir Khan's '83 and a Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline. In the remake, Deepika was going to co-star with Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on Thursday after battling cancer.