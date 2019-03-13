Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Varun Dhawan's 'Adopted Parents'

Varun Dhawan with Deepika and Ranveer in London (courtesy Instagram)

What happens when Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are on an airport cart together? Let's say, madness. Varun Dhawan bumped into Deepika and Ranveer on his way to London and shared a goofy video on his Instagram story, also featuring the two, in which he introduced the couple as his "adopted parents." In the video from the Heathrow Airport, Varun Dhawan can be seen seated in the front with Deepika and Ranveer at the back of the airport cart. Varun begins the video by saying, "London touchdown... meet my adopted parents..." says Varun while Deepika bursts out laughing.

Deepika then intervened to hilariously add that there's been no dereliction of "parental" duties by the "adopted parents": "We made sure he had his dinner... we made sure he slept well... we made sure he had his breakfast..." and she went on. Varun Dhawan's Instagram story, featuring Deepika and Ranveer, has been shared by fan-clubs on Instagram.

Ranveer reportedly flew to London for his upcoming film '83. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Deepika was pretty as ever in a scarlet jogger-set by Nike while Ranveer opted for Gucci separates for the flight.

Here's Varun Dhawan bidding the paparazzi farewell at the Mumbai airport.

Busy star Varun Dhawan was in Mumbai just for 24 hours to be present at the launch of Kalank's teaser and is now back in London. Varun joined his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt at the teaser launch yesterday.