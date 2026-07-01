David Foster's Daughter On His 35-Year Age Gap Marriage With Katharine McPhee: "They Are Happy"

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 35-year age gap has long been a topic of public discussion since they tied the knot in 2019. At 76, the legendary composer is 34 years older than his wife, but his daughter Sara says the age gap doesn't matter.

The former fashion model defended the couple while describing Katharine as more of a "sister" figure than a traditional stepmother.

During her appearance on the podcast Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, Sara said, "I think they've gotten so much s*** for the age difference. Everyone has an opinion about something and you know what? They're like 12 years in and they are happy.”

The actress noted that Katharine is an adult who can make her own choices. "She's a fully consenting lady. This is not like some child bride. She is in her 40s," Sara added.

Their blended family may be unconventional, but Sara seems to share a great relationship with her stepmother. Talking about her dynamics with Katharine, she said, "She's really amazing. I have to tell you, she really is. It's not easy coming into this family. I am older than her...I look at her as a sister, but she is my stepmom. She's my dad's wife. So, I think it's normal for her to come in and kind of take over in certain situations and she really doesn't do that.”

Sara continued: “I think it's hard being a stepparent. Obviously, I think you want to ride the line of wanting, you know, your partner's kids to like you and wanting to show up as a motherly figure. But you also have to have respect for the biological mom and I think it's a tough balance and I think she does it really well."

Katharine McPhee first met David Foster in 2006 when he served as a guest mentor on season five of American Idol, the season she finished as runner-up. The two eventually started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie David, in 2021.