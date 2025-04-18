David Dhawan To Shoot In Scotland With Varun Dhawan And <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Team

Varun Dhawan has previously worked with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan in Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Both were commercial successes with the patent David Dhawan comedy formula in place.

They are reuniting again for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with female leads Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. According to the latest developments, David Dhawan and the whole team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are all set to leave for a month-long schedule in Scotland. The shoot is set to commence on April 22, 2025.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the 30-day-long shoot will cover two songs, key chase sequences, and multiple comic scenes in the film.

The source told Pinkvilla, "Apart from the leading pair of Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles. A lot of combination scenes, leading to chaos on screen will be shot in Scotland. The conclusion of Scotland schedule will lead to a film wrap, not-with-standing a couple of songs and some patchwork sequences."

The film boasts of an ensemble cast which had gotten the excitement soaring, and is produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also had a short cameo by Salman Khan.

Recently, Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha, created by Raj & DK was cancelled for Season 2.



