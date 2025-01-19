Darshan Raval Marries "Best Friend" Dharal Surelia. First Pics Of Newlyweds Out

Darshan Raval married his long-time girlfriend and "best friend" Dharal Surelia in an intimate ceremony. On Saturday evening, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the wedding.

For the wedding, Darshan sported an ivory sherwani, while Dharal picked a red lehenga. The caption read, "My best friend forever."

ICYDK, Darshan Raval rose to fame as a contestant on the inaugural season of India's Raw Star in 2014. Although he finished as the runner-up, losing to Odisha's Rituraj Mohanty, the show launched his career as a Bollywood playback singer.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2015. His breakout hit Chogada from Loveyatri catapulted him to stardom. He has since sung several chart-topping songs, including Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah, Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Soni Soni from Ishq Vishq Rebound.

Darshan has also lent his voice to songs in Gujarati and even the Telugu song Needa Padadhani from Jersey.

Dharal Surelia, according to her Instagram bio, has a background in architecture and design.