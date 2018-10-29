Daler Mehndi And Mika Singh's Elder Brother Amarjeet Singh Dies

Mika Singh shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: mikasingh )

Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died on Monday, family members confirmed. On Instagram, Mika and Daler Mehndi paid tribute to their late brother. In his eulogy piece, Mika wrote: "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki Fateh. We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning. In Grief - Daler Mehndi, Harjeet Mehndi, Joginder Singh and Mika Singh." Amarjeet Singh's last rites were performed at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground at 5 pm on Monday. He was hospitalised over the last few days.

Here's what Mika and Daler Mehndi shared after their brother's death:

Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh are renowned Bollywood singers. Daler Mehndi rose to fame with the 1995 track Bolo Ta Ra Ra. He is best-known for singing songs such as Tunak Tunak Tun and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. He has sung songs in several Bollywood films including Biwi No 1, Baahubali: The Beginning, Dangal, Singh Is Kingg and ABCD 2 among others. He has also judged several singing reality shows.

Daler Mehndi's younger brother Mika Singh is also a renowned playback singer, who has sung in several Bollywood films including Race 3, Jab We Met, Kick, Tanu Weds Manu, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and PadMan among others. He has also appeared as a judge in several TV reality shows such as The Voice India, Saregamapa and India Ke Mast Kalandar.