<i>Dacoit</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns 13 Crore

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller Dacoit has made a steady start at the box office and registered a worldwide gross of over Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.50 crore nett in India across 3,800 shows, taking the domestic gross to Rs 7.57 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 6 crore, pushing its total worldwide earnings to Rs 13.57 crore on Day 1.

In terms of occupancy trends, the Telugu version showed growth through the day, starting with 30.54% in the morning shows and rising to 55% during night shows.

Hyderabad emerged as the top-performing centre with 353 shows and an overall occupancy of 60.3%, followed by Bengaluru, which recorded 27% occupancy across 236 shows. The Hindi version, however, recorded an overall occupancy of 17.83%.

Region-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the collections, contributing Rs 5.50 crore gross on the opening day.

Karnataka added Rs 80 lakh, while other regions across India contributed around Rs 1.10 crore.

The film saw limited traction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it earned Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

Background

Dacoit tells the story of a murder convict who escapes prison with the aim of taking revenge on his former girlfriend, only to find himself caught in a series of unexpected events that blur moral boundaries. The film has been shot and released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Compared to Adivi Sesh's previous films, Dacoit has opened on a positive note. It has performed slightly better than HIT 2, which collected Rs 6.4 crore on its first day, and is also ahead of Major, which had a similar opening but under limited theatrical conditions during the pandemic.

For Mrunal Thakur, the film has fared better than her recent release Do Deewane Seher Mein, which earned Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 1, though it remains behind the opening of last year's Son of Sardaar 2, which had collected Rs 7.25 crore.