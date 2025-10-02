Crazy Viral: <i>My Demon</i> Actor Song Kang Discharged From Military Service. See Pics

South Korean actor Song Kang, best known for his roles in hit Korean dramas like My Demon and Sweet Home, completed his mandatory 18-month military service on October 1, 2025.

What's Happening

Song Kang was discharged from his base in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, opting for a low-key exit without any public events or fanfare.

He recently announced the news on Instagram and shared pictures from the discharge ceremony.

The caption read, "2024.04.02 - 2025.10.01."

Background

Despite enlisting as an active-duty soldier in April 2024, Song Kang remained visible during his service. He made a surprise cameo in the Ministry of National Defence's Defence Help Call campaign and appeared alongside BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) during his time in the military.

Song Kang's acting projects also continued in his absence, including Sweet Home Season 3 and a special appearance in the film The Escape.

Following his return to civilian life, speculation arose about his next project. According to his agency, Namoo Actors, he is currently considering a role in the upcoming drama Four Hands, though no final decision has been made.

Four Hands is a coming-of-age musical drama focusing on young people at an arts high school. The story explores their friendships, rivalries, and growth as they transition into adulthood. Song Kang has been offered the role of a piano prodigy, described as having "delicate yet sharp charms." Namoo Actors confirmed, "It is one of the projects he received a [casting] offer for and is currently reviewing," according to Newsen.

Since his debut in The Liar and His Lover (2017), Song Kang has earned a reputation for emotionally resonant performances in series such as Love Alarm, Nevertheless, Sweet Home, and My Demon. He is widely regarded as one of Netflix Korea's leading male actors.