My Demon Actor Song Kang To Enlist In South Koreas Military On This Date

Song Kang is gearing up for a significant transition in his life as he prepares to fulfill his mandatory military service in South Korea. The announcement came through his agency, Namoo Actors, on February 29, detailing Song Kang's enlistment plans. This decision followed earlier reports of his conscription notice in January 2024. As per the agency's statement, the My Demon star is scheduled to begin his military service on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. For the unversed, in South Korea, all healthy and able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months as part of national defense measures, given the country's geopolitical tensions, particularly with neighboring North Korea.

Namoo Actors expressed gratitude to Song Kang's fans for their unwavering support and provided guidelines for his enlistment process. The agency shared that there would be no official events at the recruit training center to avoid overcrowding and ensure safety. They urged fans to show understanding and refrain from gathering at the military site. His agency requested warm love and support from the public, hoping for his safe return and personal growth upon completion of his military duties. The statement read, "Hello, this is Namoo Actors. We express deep gratitude to the fans who always show love for actor Song Kang, and this is a notice regarding Song Kang's enlistment. Song Kang will be enlisting as an active duty soldier of the [Republic of Korea] Army on Tuesday, April 2. There will be no official events held when he enters the recruit training center, and he will be enlisting privately to prevent safety accidents due to congestion on site, so we ask for your understanding. We ask for the warm love and support of many people in order for Song Kang to return in good health with greater maturity after diligently completing his mandatory service. Thank you."

On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor gained acclaim for his role in the drama My Demon, where he starred opposite Kim Yoo-jung. He also featured in the second season of the Netflix original series Sweet Home, alongside Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-uk. The third season of the show is slated for release during his military service tenure, with filming completed last year and a planned summer release.