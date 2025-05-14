Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. President Putin criticized Ukraine's military recruitment tactics. He claimed Ukraine forcibly conscripts individuals from the streets. Putin emphasized Russia's reliance on voluntary military enlistment.

During a meeting with members of 'Business Russia organization' on May 13, 2025, President Vladimir Putin criticised Ukraine's military recruitment methods, asserting that Ukrainian officials are forcibly conscripting individuals "like dogs" off the streets, according to Sputnik News. In contrast, he highlighted Russia's steady influx of military volunteers, emphasising the nation's reliance on voluntary enlistment rather than coercion. Putin's remarks show what he perceives as a lack of enthusiasm among Ukrainians for their military efforts, while promoting the narrative of high morale and voluntary participation among Russian forces.

"If the Kiev authorities are conducting forced mobilisation-catching people like dogs in the streets-here, our guys are volunteering; they come on their own. They're currently catching about 30,000 there, while here, 50-60,000 come on their own every month," the Russian News Portal quoted Vladimir Putin as saying.

According to RT News, Ukraine launched a general mobilisation following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in early 2022, barring most men aged between 18 and 60 years old from leaving the country and setting the conscription age at 27. Last year, faced with mounting losses and manpower shortages, Kiev lowered the limit to 25 while introducing stricter penalties for draft dodgers and simplifying other mobilisation rules.

Mobilisation in Ukraine has grown increasingly chaotic and violent over the course of the conflict, with numerous videos circulating online showing enlistment officers, frequently backed by civilian police, chasing would-be recruits in the streets, brawling and threatening them with military-grade weaponry.

The Ukrainian mobilisation effort has become popularly known as the "busification" - describing the process of violently packing recruits into minibuses, which are commonly used by enlistment officials, reported the news portal RT.