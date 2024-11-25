Crazy Viral: Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction As A Fan Proposes His Girlfriend During Pune Concert. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Pune on Sunday evening. Several videos and pictures from the concert surfaced on social media, but one particular video gained significant attention. In the viral video, a man can be seen proposing to his girlfriend on stage, as the audience cheers in the background. The man gets down on one knee, proposes, kisses her hand, and hugs her.

Diljit, standing nearby, paused to acknowledge the moment, clapping and encouraging the audience to applaud as well. The singer then shook hands with the man and hugged his girlfriend, while the man shared that he had been in a relationship with his partner for 13 years before proposing. The video concluded with Diljit repeating the man's words.

In a last-minute development, the state excise department cancelled the permit to serve liquor at Diljit's Pune concert. The decision came after protests from the youth wing of the NCP party, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, and local residents and organisations, who opposed the sale of alcohol at the event.

Earlier this month, during his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit had announced that he would stop making songs about "sharab" (alcohol) if the government implemented a nationwide ban on it. Diljit's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour will next stop in Kolkata on November 30, followed by Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8 and Chandigarh on December 14. The India leg of the tour will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29.