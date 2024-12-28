Crazy Viral: Anushka Sharma Poses With Cricketer Nitish Reddy's Family In Melbourne

Anushka Sharma is currently in Melbourne for the third test match of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Recently, a picture of her from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has surfaced and is widely circulating on the internet, in which she posed with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's family.

Not just that, fans also notice soon-to-be mom Athiya Shetty in the background.

On December 27, the cricketer's father shared the photo taken inside the MCG on his Instagram Stories. Anushka sported a casual look in a white top, denim pants, and black flats with her hair down and a hair tie around her wrist. Nitish's father captioned it, "A lovely moment," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Check out the photo here:

Accompanying Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Australia are also their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary there.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Virat and Anushka were also spotted spending quality time together in Melbourne on Christmas. They enjoyed a hearty Christmas breakfast at a Melbourne cafe, pictures of which went viral in no time.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and in a cameo role in her home production Qala. Although she is on a work sabbatical to raise her children, she has Chakda 'Xpress, the biographical film of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

