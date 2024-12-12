Neetu Kapoor's Fam-Jam Selfie With Kareena-Karisma At India Gate

Ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations, the Kapoor family arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more met the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning and remembered the life and legacy of the cinema icon Raj Kapoor. After the meet and greet, Neetu shared a family selfie from India Gate but yet again Kareena's expressions caught our eye. Neetu's Instagram post featured a candid selfie with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor who was half-cut from the image. In the adorable selfie, Bebo's face gazing away from the camera was the highlight while Neetu, Riddhima, and Bharat were all looking at the camera. Kareena appeared to be caught in a candid moment as she was not ready for the selfie. "Last selfie at India Gate," wrote Neetu Kapoor, who shared the picture along with two pink heart emojis.

In another Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the special meeting with the Kapoor family. “We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Last month at IFFI 2024, Ranbir Kapoor announced a film festival marking Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. The actor revealed that The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor for special screenings of the movies. Ranbir also expressed his keen interest in making a biopic on his grandfather.