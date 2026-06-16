'Contract Said I Had To Speak Against Salman': Actor Claims He Left <i>Kala Hiran</i> Shoot

After Govind Namdev, another former co‑star of Salman Khan has refused to be part of Kala Hiran, allegedly based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who was offered the lead role in the film—allegedly made in the shadow of Salman Khan—walked out after two days of shooting because the contract required him to speak ill of Khan publicly.

"After two days of shoot, I asked them for the script. As the lead actor, I asked them to share the script and the clauses of the agreement. The makers also realized that they couldn't control me. After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to speak against Salman to the media as well. These things are against my ethics," Mmishra told the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies.

Sonu Mmishra starred alongside Salman in AR Murugadoss's action thriller Sikandar last year.

Mmishra had no qualms about letting go of a film that could have been a turning point in his career.

"I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But when a narrative starts getting built, you realize the intent of the film. Being a working actor for the past 15–16 years, I wouldn't like to be part of such a film. No doubt they have a perspective, but if you depict superstar Salman Khan in a negative way, I'd rather do other projects," Mmishra added.

Mmishra claimed that he has been receiving legal threats from the Kala Hiran makers after speaking publicly about walking out.

"They also objected to me posting BTS (behind‑the‑scenes) footage of the shoot on social media. But if there's no agreement in the first place, how does it concern them whether I post something on my social media or not? I kept insisting on an agreement for the longest time, but they didn't relent," the actor said.

Earlier, actor Govind Namdev alleged that he had been 'used' by the makers because he was not made aware of the film's intent.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, he said, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging a "gross violation of personality rights," as the film is loosely based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

The case

According to a PTI report, while Salman Khan—the main accused—was sentenced by the chief judicial magistrate's court (Jodhpur district), other accused—Saif Ali Khan, Bendra, Tabu, Neelam and a local resident, Dushyant Singh—were acquitted.

Twenty years later, a trial court in Rajasthan convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment on April 5, 2018. He was later released from Jodhpur jail after being granted bail by a sessions court.