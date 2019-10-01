Commando 3 First Look: It's 'Game Time' For Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 3. (Image courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal released the first look of his forthcoming film Commando 3 on Tuesday and it shows him in the ultimate action mode. This is the third film in the Commando series. In the film's poster, Vidyut can be seen in an intense angry mode, holding guns in his hands. Sharing the first look, Vidyut wrote: "The mission is huge and it's game time! Presenting the first poster of Commando 3. Releasing on November 29." The third instalment of the Commando series also features Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah. Check out Vidyut Jammwal's fierce look from Commando 3:

The first instalment of the Commando franchise, Commando: A One Man Army, was introduced back in 2011. The second part, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, was released in 2017.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt, who has worked in films and web-series such as Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story. The film will be produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

Commando 3 was earlier slated to release on September 20. However, the makers of the film postponed the date to November 29.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal made his debut in Bollywood with John Abraham's 2011 film Force. He had featured in Telugu and Tamil films also such as Shakti, Oosaravelli, Billa II, Thuppakki and Anjaan. Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Junglee, which opened in theatres earlier this year.

