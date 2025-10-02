Classical Singer And Padma Vibhushan Awardee Pandit Channulal Mishra Dies At 89, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Hindustani classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra died of age-related ailments at his daughter's home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday. He was 89.

"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age related issues. He died at home this morning at around 4 am," his daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI.

Mishra's last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death in an X message. He wrote, "Suprasiddh shaastreey gaayak pandit chhannoolaal mishr jee ke nidhan se atyant dukh hua hai. ve jeevanaparyant bhaarateey kala aur sanskrti kee samrddhi ke lie samarpit rahe. Unhonne shaastreey sangeet ko jan-jan tak pahunchaane ke saath hee bhaarateey parampara ko vishv patal par pratishthit karane mein bhee apana amooly yogadaan diya. Yah mera saubhaagy hai ki mujhe sadaiv unaka sneh aur aasheervaad praapt hota raha. Saal 2014 mein ve vaaraanasee seet se mere prastaavak bhee rahe the. Shok kee is ghadee mein main unake parijanon aur prashansakon ke prati apanee gaharee sanvedana prakat karata hoon. om shaanti! (I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I have always received his affection and blessings)."

सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय कला और संस्कृति की समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही भारतीय परंपरा को विश्व पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित करने में भी अपना अमूल्य योगदान… pic.twitter.com/tw8jb5iXu7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid his tributes to the classical singer.

भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत के मर्मज्ञ, 'पद्म विभूषण' प्रख्यात शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं शास्त्रीय संगीत विधा की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!



आपने अपना पूरा जीवन भारतीय शास्त्रीय गीत-संगीत के उत्थान में समर्पित कर दिया। आपका गायन… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 2, 2025

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, on 25 January 2010. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan India's second highest civilian award in 2020.