Chunky Panday Remembers Mother Snehlata Panday On Birth Anniversary: "We Celebrate You Everyday"

Chunky Panday remembered his late mother, Snehlata Panday, on her birth anniversary on Saturday.

He took to Instagram and shared a few throwback pictures featuring him and his mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom. We celebrate you everyday."

Chunky Panday's mother died in 2021. His father was a heart surgeon, while his mother was reportedly a gynaecologist. During the 1980s, she opened a beauty parlour and a slimming clinic.

Chunky was last seen in Vijay 69, a drama film directed by Akshay Roy and starring Anupam Kher. The film revolves around a 69-year-old former swimming coach who takes on the challenge of completing a triathlon to prove he still has it in him.

The actor will next be seen in Housefull 5, a comedy with a murder mystery twist.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is expected to deliver more chaos and laughter, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir.

This installment introduces a new twist with a killer on the loose and a suspenseful storyline.

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, who last appeared together in Housefull 3. While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise from the beginning, Abhishek was seen in the third installment.

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6.