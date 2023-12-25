Christmas 2023: Inside Alia Bhatt's Festive Famjam With Husband Ranbir Kapoor, Sister Shaheen And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt celebrated a wholesome Christmas eve surrounded by her loved ones and her Instagram feed stands as proof. On Christmas Day, Alia Bhatt treated her fans and followers to some lovely pictures from a Christmas dinner hosted by her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan on Sunday night. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with her mom Soni and sister Shaheen while looking radiant in a green dress. Our favourite frame however is one where Alia Bhatt can be seen posing adorably with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always."

See what Alia Bhatt posted:

In another video that has emerged, we can see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji and Shaheen Bhatt exiting Mahesh Bhatt's house on Sunday night after enjoying dinner together.

Some inside pictures from the Christmas dinner were also shared by Shaheen Bhatt. In the pictures shared by Shaheen, Pooja Bhatt and dad Mahesh Bhatt can also be spotted. For the caption, Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Feliz Navidad."

See Shaheen Bhatt's post below:

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were earlier spotted attending annual event Umang 2023 on Saturday night. The duo were seen attending the evnt separately. Here are some pictures of the duo from the night:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Jigra while her husband Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his film Animal.