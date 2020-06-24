Choreographer Saroj Khan Hospitalised, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday. (courtesy thefilmyofficial)

Bollywood dance choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised on Saturday in Mumbai. According to news agency PTI, the 71-year-old choreographer complained of breathing issues after which she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. A source close to Saroj Khan's family told PTI that a COVID-19 test was done which turned out to be negative. "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the source told PTI.

Saroj Khan, one of the most prominent dance choreographers of the film industry, started her career as an assistant choreographer before choreographing the dance sequences for the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam. Saroj Khan shot to fame after she choreographed Sridevi's dance sequence for the song Hawa Hawai in the 1987 film Mr India. Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs till date. She is best-known for her choreography for evergreen songs such as Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dola Re from Devdas, Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met and many more. Her last choreography for a theatrical release was Madhuri Dixit's dance sequence for the song Tabaah Hogaye in the 2019 film Kalank.

Saroj Khan won three National Awards for Best Choreography for her work in Devdas, Jab We Met and the 2007 Tamil film Shringaram. She has also featured as a judge in various TV dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan.

