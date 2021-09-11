Chiranjeevi's Nephew Sai Dharam Tej Injured In Road Accident, Actor Visits Him At The Hospital

Chiranjeevi at the hospital. (courtesy DailyCultureYT)

Highlights Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on Friday

He was visited by family members at the hospital

"He is recovering under expert medical supervision," Chiranjeevi wrote

Actor Sai Dharam Tej was hospitalised after he met with a bike accident on Friday evening in Hyderabad. The actor, who was admitted to Medicare Hospital, was later shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment. Sai Dharam Tej's uncle and veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared the news of the incident on Twitter. "Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident few hours ago and has suffered minor injuries and bruises. Wish to share with all fans and well wishers that there is absolutely no cause for concern or anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision and shall be back in a couple of days," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi shared a statement from the hospital. An excerpt from which read, "He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention."

Read Chiranjeevi's tweet

@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises.



Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/JnuZqx8aZT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 10, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej's family members visited him at the hospital. Pawan Kalyan and others were spotted at the hospital. Ram Charan and Upasana, Niharika Konidela, Sundeep Kishan, Vaisshnav Tej and others also visited the actor. Meanwhile, members of the film fraternity wished Sai Dharam Tej a speedy recovery. Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery brother."

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2021

"Saying a prayer... See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling," tweeted Vijay Deverakonda.

Saying a prayer..@IamSaiDharamTej



See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2021

Ali Reza wrote, "Just got to know some unfortunate news about Sai Dharam Tej. Let's pray for his speedy recovery. Insha Allah."

Just gotta know some unfortunate news about #SaiDharamTej. Let's pray for his speedy recovery.

Insha allah. @IamSaiDharamTej — Ali Reza (@ActorAliReza) September 10, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's nephew. The actor will next be seen in Republic. He is known for starring in films like Subramanyam For Sale, Supreme, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage and Solo Brathuke So Better, to name a few.