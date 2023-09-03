Chiranjeevi's Birthday Wish For Brother Pawan Kalyan Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela )

First, let us all wish ‘power star' Pawan Kalyan a belated happy birthday. The actor-politician turned 52 on Saturday. To mark the day special for his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a major blast-from-the-past moment from their family album on Instagram. In the pic, Chiranjeevi is seen posing with his brothers Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan. Along with the image, Chiranjeevi wrote a heartwarming note in Telugu for his “dearest Kalyan Babu”. A part of his note read, “Happy birthday to you. Happy Birthday, dearest brother Pawan Kalyan. May you have a wonderful year ahead.”

Actor-producer Nagendra Babu has also shared a birthday message for Pawan Kalyan on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said, “Wishing someone with exceptional accomplishments can indeed be challenging, but my heartfelt birthday message as a brother and a janasainik speaks volumes. "Happy birthday, brother, Pawan Kalyan. Your achievements leave me speechless. May this day be filled with the best moments."

Wishing someone with exceptional accomplishments can indeed be challenging, but my heartfelt birthday message as a brother and a janasainik speaks volumes. "Happy birthday, brother! @PawanKalyan Your achievements leave me speechless. May this day be filled with the best… pic.twitter.com/TFY53us4Zz — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 2, 2023

Pawan Kalyan's niece, actress Niharkia Konidela, has shared a screenshot from OG's teaser on Instagram Stories and said, “Happy birthday to man with the highest on screen and off screen exuberance.” Niharika is Nagendra Babu's daughter.

This is how Nagendra Babu's son, actor Varun Tej, wished his “Babai” on the special day.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, in his note, said, “Wishing you a happy birthday Pawan Kalyan!! May the year ahead bring you unparalleled success and happiness!”

Meanwhile, the teaser of OG was released by the makers on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. The film, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. The project is backed by DVV Danayya.

Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the kitty.