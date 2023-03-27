To Ram Charan, A Special Birthday Post From Dad Chiranjeevi: 'Proud Of You'

Chiranjeevi shared this picture. (courtesy: @KChiruTweets)

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is one proud father and he has every reason to be. His son, actor Ram Charan has been making India proud with his performance in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus RRR. The film won the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category for the immensely popular track Naatu Naatu which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Now, on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday, Chiranjeevi has shared a lovely post featuring an image of the father-son duo. In the photo, Chiranjeevi is seen giving his son a kiss. In the caption, the veteran actor said, “Proud of you Nanna [son]…Ram Charan. Happy Birthday,” with bouquet and confetti emojis.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Ram Charan revealed the title of his upcoming film with Kiara Advani. The movie was previously referred to as RC15, but now has a new name, Game Changer. Ram Charan shared a sneak peek of the film's storyline in a video on his Instagram account. The clip shows a chess piece with a swastika logo beneath it. Game Changer appears to be a political-action thriller produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On Saturday, the team of Game Changer celebrated Ram Charan's birthday on the sets. Co-star Kiara Advani, director S Shankar, and choreographer Prabhu Deva are seen celebrating with Ram Charan. In the images, Ram Charan, dressed in a blue shirt and white pants, can be seen cutting a large cake.

Check out the images here:

Ram Charan made his acting debut in 2007 with the film Chirutha, which was a commercial success. He gained critical acclaim for his performance in Magadheera, a film by SS Rajamouli. In addition to RRR, some of his biggest hits are Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, and Rangasthalam, to name a few. Ram Charan was seen with his father Chiranjeevi in the 2022 film Acharya.

The actor is married to entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni. The couple, who got married in 2012, is expecting their first child together.