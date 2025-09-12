Chinese Actor-Singer Alan Yu Menglong Dies At 37 After Falling From A Building In Beijing

Chinese actor, singer and music video director Alan Yu Menglong died on Thursday (September 11) after falling from a building. He was 37.

His management team confirmed the news through a statement on Weibo, stating that he had fallen to his death. Police have ruled out any criminal involvement in the incident.

"With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong," the post read, according to Asia One.

Who Was Alan "Yu" Menglong?

Born in 1988 in Urumqi, Xinjiang, Yu began his career in 2013 when he competed in the Chinese singing competition Super Boy. He gained widespread popularity for his role in the web drama Go Princess Go, which became a cultural phenomenon.

Yu later appeared in the hit fantasy romance Eternal Love, where he played the role of Bai Qian's brother. He continued to build his career with notable roles such as Lin Fang in The Moon Brightens For You.

In addition to acting, Yu worked as a music video director.

Following the announcement of his death, social media platforms quickly filled with tributes. Weibo trended with his name, as fans and celebrities expressed shock and sadness.

On a Reddit thread where fans shared messages of grief, one wrote, "RIP. This is tragic and sudden. He will be missed." Another added, "I will forever remember him in his role as Bai Qian's brother."

