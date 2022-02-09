'Chimpu Uncle, You Are Missed': Kareena-Karisma Remember Rajiv Kapoor On Death Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor posted this throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and sister Karisma Kapoor remembered uncle Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary on Wednesday. They shared the same throwback picture of the members of the Kapoor family - their grandfather Raj Kapoor, dad Randhir Kapoor, and late uncles Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. "Chimpu uncle, you are missed," Kareena and Karisma wrote the same caption in their Instagram stories. Rajiv Kapoor died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Chembur in February last year. He was 58. Rajiv Kapoor, who was also a film producer and director, was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and the brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all actors and filmmakers. His brother Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was a close friend of Rajiv Kapoor, shared a throwback with him, which also features Sanjay Kapoor's wife and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. "Miss you soooooooooo much Chimps," wrote Sanjay Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, was best known for the 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He starred in films like Zimmedaar, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes, among others. He also backed other home productions like Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a Bollywood comeback after nearly three decades with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.