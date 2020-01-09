Chhapaak Celeb Review: Deepika Padukone's 'Eyes Haunt Me Even Now,' Post Huma Qureshi And Other Stars

Chhapaak Celeb Review: "Some stories are harsh but must be told," tweeted Huma Qureshi

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  • "Deepika's smile as Malti is my favourite," Yami tweeted
  • "This is a gem," tweeted Neil Nitin Mukesh
  • Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10
New Delhi:

A special screening of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Chhapaak is based, also attended the film's screening in Mumbai. Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha Padukone formed her cheer squad at the film's screening. Several Bollywood stars reviewed the film on social media. Bhumi Pednekar described the film as "Deepika's best performance so far," while Huma Qureshi tweeted, "Deepika's eyes haunt me even now." Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam, Riteish Deshmukh also reviewed Deepika and Vikrant Massey's performance in the film.

Bhumi Pednekar reviewed the film in an extensive post and she described it as a "roller coaster ride of emotions." Read Bhumi's post here:

For Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone's smile as Malti was the highlight of the film. She tweeted: "Pain is real, tears are real but so is the hope and pride !Thank you for humanising this unjust reality. Chhapaak pierces your heart. Such stories must be told and celebrated. Deepika' smile as Malti is my favourite."

Sharing her views about the Meghna Gulzar-directed film, Huma Qureshi tweeted this:

"Verdicts out and I bow," read an excerpt from Ali Fazal's tweet:

Here are some more tweets by Bollywood actors, who reviewed Deepika Padukone's film:

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3-star-rating in his review for NDTV and wrote: "An urgent theme and a female lead who sheds her Bajirao Mastaani and "Padmaavat" finery and gets into the skin of a lower middle-class woman scarred for life by an acid attack make Chhapaak a Hindi cinema milestone."

Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

