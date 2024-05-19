Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan On Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation: 'He Built His Body Naturally'

Image was shared on YouTube. (courtesy: @NadiadwalaGrandson)

Kartik Aaryan's magnificent physical transformation for his upcoming film Chandu Champion has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the film's trailer released on social media on Saturday. Opening up about the transformation at the film's trailer launch in Gwalior, the film's director Kabir Khan delved further details about the actor's transformation and also praised him for achieving the feat without any support of substance or steroid. Kabir proudly exclaimed, “Nowadays, those who go to gyms know how much steroids get misused. Kartik built his body naturally, without any substance. Iska faayda yeh hai ki zindagi bhar unke saath yeh body rahegi (The benefit of this is that this body will remain with him). It is healthy."

"And you can see how his body looks on screen. Fit aur healthy body aisi dikhayi deti hai (This is how a fit and healthy body looks like). It's almost next to impossible task that Kartik has managed to pull off. We snatched away all his favourite dishes,” he added.

Kartik Aaryan shared his film's trailer on Instagram. Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career's toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior, where I dreamt of becoming an actor, Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India's pride, Mr Murlikant Petkar."

Watch the trailer below:

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first poster of the film. The poster features Kartik Aaryan running on the field, drenched in sweat. The caption on the poster read, "The man who refused to surrender." The film will hit theatres on June 14 this year. Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...(Champion is coming). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion in theatres on 14 June." Take a look at the poster below.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.