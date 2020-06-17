Chaman Bahar Teaser: Jitendra Kumar And Ritika Badiani's Old-Fashioned Love Story

Jitendra and Ritika in a still from the teaser. (Image courtesy: jitendrak1 )

The teaser of Jitendra Kumar's upcoming film Chaman Bahar dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and it is totally entertaining. The film, directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, also features Ritika Badiani in the lead role. Chaman Bahar will stream on Netflix from June 19. The teaser starts with hordes of boys following a teenage girl (played by Ritika) to get a glimpse of her. It then shows Jitendra's character giving a letter to the girl. What follows are some romantic sequences between Ritika and Jitendra. Sharing the teaser on social media, Jitendra wrote: "First things are always special...Here is the teaser of Chaman Bahar... will going to be streaming on Netflix."

Take a look:

Chaman Bahar is a story of an ambitious young man (played by Jitendra) who lives in a small town in Central India and runs a paan shop. His fortunes start to change dramatically when the family of a teenage girl shifts in the house across his shop. Hordes of boys start following the teenage girl and gathering at Billu's shop to get a glimpse of her. Billu's business flourishes tremendously but that doesn't make him happy because he falls for the girl himself.

Jitendra Kumar has starred in several web-series such as Permanent Roommates, Bisht, Please!, F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Mr. & Mrs. Season 1, ImMature, Kota Factory, Cheesecake and Panchayat. In Panchayat, he co-starred with Neena Gupta, with whom he has worked previously in 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. Jitendra Kumar is also known for his performances in TVF videos.