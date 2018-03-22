CDR Scam: Sahil Khan On Ayesha Shroff - "Karma Is A B***h" Sahil Khan, the man whose call records producer Ayesha Shroff allegedly sourced, has released a video on his YouTube channel

Sahil Khan said in his video that he is being chased by the media for interviews but that he doesn't know what has happened. "I have moved on. It's been four years and I think I have forgotten it... no, haven't forgotten it but have forgiven her. I don't know what she wanted to do with it or what her plan was. When police will ask me, I'll come to know," he said.



He also said, "Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around. I had already forgotten but I assume Karma wanted something else."



Watch Sahil Khan's video:







Sahil Khan, best-known for 2001 film Style, and Ayesha Shroff exchanged accusations of cheating, fraud and blackmail some years earlier, amid rumours of an affair gone wrong.



Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested last week but is now free, allegedly told Thane police that Ayesha Shroff had got Sahil Khan's call records from an unidentified person.



11 others, mainly private detectives, were also arrested.



Actress Kangana Ranaut allegedly shared the phone number of Hrithik Roshan, with whom she claims a past romantic relationship, with Rizwan Siddiqui, who legally represented her in a long and public feud with the actor. A statement released on behalf of Kangana this week said, "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame."



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accused of paying for the call records of his wife, which he has denied.





