Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Defends Him Over CDR Row: 'I Had To Break My Silence'

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name cropped up in the alleged CDR controversy, his wife Aaliya 'decided to break her silence' through her Facebook post. "Kal se media mein jo bhi news chal rahi hain, usey dekhkar Nawaz ke saath, main khud hairaan hoon...aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada..." Aaliya shared her views a couple of days after Nawazuddin had expressed his 'disgust' over the spying allegations meted out on him on Twitter, "Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust."
Aalia claimed that her husband has become a 'soft target' simply because of his celebrity status, "Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai...," she wrote in her post. Last week, the Manjhi actor was summoned by the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife Aaliya and obtaining her CDR (Call Detail Record) through a private detective, reported news agency PTI.
Through her post, Aaliya had also addressed the widespread rumours about the couple - getting a divorce, living separately, etc. "Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai.... wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi...."
Aaliya concluded that her husband is innocent in the CDR controversy and the truth would soon come out. "Rahi baat, CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain."
Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018
To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgustpic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q
CommentsNawazuddin had courted controversy after making some shocking revelations in his biography An Ordinary Life: A Memoir. Nawazuddin is currently prepping up for his role in the biopic Bal Thackeray where he also plays the lead actor.
